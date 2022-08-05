Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 882,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

