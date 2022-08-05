Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $13.99 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 199,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,940 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.43 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

