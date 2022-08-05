Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Insight Enterprises worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $3,488,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.31 per share, with a total value of $3,852,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,663,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,797,302.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

