Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,584 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.