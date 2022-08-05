Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 779,717 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 779,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Viavi Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

VIAV stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

