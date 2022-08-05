Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 344,003 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 263.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Knowles worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,898. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

KN opened at $16.70 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

