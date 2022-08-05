Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 11,795 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $2,326,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $243.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

