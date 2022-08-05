Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 112.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.5%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 9,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.52. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.71. Great Elm Capital had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 109.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Capital

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.