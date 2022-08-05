Gravity Finance (GFI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138.00

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $806,103.81 and approximately $138.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00624789 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

