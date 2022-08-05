Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00266525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

