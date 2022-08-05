Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 4.8 %
Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 134,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
