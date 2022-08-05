Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

ACN traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $307.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.87. The company has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

