Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $694,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.3 %

S&P Global stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.04. 29,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.64. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

