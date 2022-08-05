Goodman Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $692.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

