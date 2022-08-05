Goodman Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Graco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $67.24. 5,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,271. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.