Goodman Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $345.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

