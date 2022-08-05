Goodman Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Stock Down 14.2 %

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.96.

Twilio stock traded down $13.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 460,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,789. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $382.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.