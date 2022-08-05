Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of GTIM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. 8,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

