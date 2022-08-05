Golff Price Tops $0.0545 (GOF)

Golff (GOF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Golff coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golff has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Golff has a total market cap of $545,462.53 and $627,955.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golff Profile

Golff is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

