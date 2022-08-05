Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Given New $1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUMN. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Minerals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,798. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

