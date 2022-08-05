Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $232,408.91 and approximately $134,725.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00627789 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

