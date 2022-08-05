Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 222500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Goldcliff Resource Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94.
Goldcliff Resource Company Profile
Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; Kettle Valley project situated in Rock Creek, British Columbia; and Ainsworth project with non-contiguous blocks approximately 4,455 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
