Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR) Shares Up 3.6%

Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.51. 405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Global X Metaverse ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81.

