Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $180.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

Global Payments stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

