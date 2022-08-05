Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 540 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.62) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.07) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.69 ($7.08).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 460.05 ($5.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £60.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 461.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 465.06. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

