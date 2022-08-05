Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.59. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

