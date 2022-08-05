Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
Shares of GIL traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$40.04. 274,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,867. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$55.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,070.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
