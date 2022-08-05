Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$40.04. 274,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,867. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$55.13.

Insider Activity

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2283095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,070.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.