Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.67.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$33.83 and a 52-week high of C$55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2283095 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

