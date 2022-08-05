Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Stock Price Up 49,076.1%

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 49,076.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 567 ($6.95). Approximately 261,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 542,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Genuit Group Stock Up 49,076.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 567 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.50.

About Genuit Group

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

