Genpact (NYSE:G) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.74 EPS.
Genpact Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Genpact stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.
Institutional Trading of Genpact
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
