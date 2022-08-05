Genpact (NYSE:G) Announces Earnings Results

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.74 EPS.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $46.92. 1,069,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Genpact by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 907,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

