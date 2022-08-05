General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.85. 563,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,797,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

