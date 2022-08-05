Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $198.63 million and $1.20 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 199,575,876 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

