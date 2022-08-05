Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Shares of IT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,691. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.98 and its 200-day moving average is $271.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Gartner by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

