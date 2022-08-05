Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.85- EPS.

NYSE:IT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.13. 1,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.98 and a 200 day moving average of $271.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

