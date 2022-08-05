Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $62.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

