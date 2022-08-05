Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.