FY2024 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Global Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $288.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 71.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 766,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 318,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 82.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 255.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

