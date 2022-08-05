FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lowered by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.
Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.