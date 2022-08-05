FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lowered by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Rating ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 6.03% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

