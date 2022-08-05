FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IPG Photonics Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

