Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.0385 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $57,420.00 and approximately $1,319.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,760,584 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,468 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
