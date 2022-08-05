Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.0385 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $57,420.00 and approximately $1,319.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,760,584 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,468 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

