Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Down to $63.74

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.74, but opened at $59.72. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $59.83, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 319,836 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,161,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

