Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.83. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.