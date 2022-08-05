FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 20,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.