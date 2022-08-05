FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

