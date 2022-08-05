Freemont Management S.A. Takes Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 508.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 822,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 687,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.39) to €5.80 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

