Freemont Management S.A. Takes $221,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac Price Performance

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $243.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.85. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.