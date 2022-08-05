Freemont Management S.A. Raises Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $51,633.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of KNBE opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

