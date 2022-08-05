Freemont Management S.A. Invests $128,000 in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE FVRR opened at $40.24 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $210.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

