Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.45% from the company’s current price.

Franchise Group Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ FRG traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Franchise Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

